L’Update 3.4 Of Genshin Impact is almost upon us and as per tradition Hoyoverse will reveal all the news on the new free update with a presentation on Twitch. The appointment is set at 13:00 Italian on Friday 6 January 2023. As usual, promotional codes will also be shared during the live broadcast to obtain free Primogems and more.

You can follow the live broadcast on the Genshin Impact Twitch channel at the indicated time at this address. Alternatively, you can watch the time-delayed presentation on the game’s official YouTube channel at this address starting from 14:00 Italian on the same day.

During the presentation, the new playable characters arriving with the Update 3.4 of Genshin Impact in mid-January will be presented, namely Yaoyao and Alhaitham, already confirmed in recent weeks, as well as those who will return with the reruns.

There will also be new main and side missions, limited-time events and other novelties that will keep players busy over the next six weeks. As mentioned at the beginning, during the live broadcast, three promotional codes will also be revealed that Primogemme as a gift, which we will report as usual on our pages.