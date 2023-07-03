Summer camps are now the ideal solution for families who want to offer their children the opportunity to have fun and learn during the summer, giving continuity to the process of growth and development that began in the nursery, thus being able to experience the closure of schools with greater peace of mind and manage your professional life in the best possible way without having to resort to the help of grandparents or the services of babysitting.

For this reason it is essential to identify the organization that best knows how to structure a summer camp based on the needs of each individual child, planning a whole series of activities capable of stimulating him, improving his relational skills and increasing his autonomy.

Elements that are inevitably related to the professionalism and competence of the organizers and the staff involved, as well as to the choice of location and the experiences for the participants to live on a daily basis.

A situation that becomes more complex in large cities, such as Rome, where the great offer of Summer Centers could lead parents to make a wrong decision or in any case not perfectly in line with the needs of their children, with a consequent waste of time and money .

Growing up to help families in this difficult choice was Crescere Insieme, a leading company in the childhood sector that for over thirty years has added a complete and qualified offer of Summer Centers to its offer of nursery schools and kindergartens. , planned taking into account the changing needs of each child aged between 3 and 14 years.

Summer camps with children and families at the centre

Just as happens during the year in nursery schools and kindergartens, the operation of Growing Together also for summer camps is based on the centrality of the child and the families, planning those activities which, thanks to a playful mix didactic constantly engage the participants in fun moments and at the same time useful for personal growth, placing themselves as a real ally for parents who can have the peace of mind of entrusting their children to a reality and to a consolidated and recognized brand in the sector, thanks to the competence and success demonstrated in managing the process of raising children.

With this in mind, the company has created several groups divided according to age and made up of a limited number of children, in order to offer them unforgettable experiences that are perfectly tailored to their needs for recreation and cognitive and physical development, addressing the right attention for each individual participant, without leaving anyone behind, but respecting everyone’s times and needs.

Friendship, Inclusion, Respect and Sharing

The goodness of the Growing Together initiative in organizing summer camps in and around Rome can be summed up with four words that very well underline the company’s vision: Friendship, Inclusion, Respect and Sharing.

Among the cornerstones carried out by the Growing Together Summer Centers there is certainly the relational component, with activities that stimulate children to work in groups, make new ties and friendships, respecting diversity and sharing every fun and unforgettable moment with their peers , engaging in original and innovative experiences capable of leaving an indelible mark in the memory of all the participants.

For this reason, the proposed activities are carried out with the aim of bringing out the full potential of each individual child, constantly assisting them in overcoming the small and large obstacles that arise and helping them to develop their skills, in a constructive and dynamic atmosphere, characterized from healthy competition and profitable confrontation, always placing the playful component at the center of every experience.

To achieve this, Growing Together has involved professional and qualified educators capable of instilling safety and empathy with the children, understanding the individual needs of each participant with patience and understanding, dialoguing with the families so as to give the children the best activities for their specific characteristics and needs.

The Locations to Grow Together

Maximum care was taken in the choice of locations, identifying those places and structures capable of guaranteeing a 360-degree offer. The Crescere Insieme summer camps, located in and around Rome, in fact, have been selected taking into account all the needs of the child, both in terms of learning and as regards leisure and entertainment, without neglecting sport, physical activity, nutrition and relaxation.

Families who decide to rely on the company can decide to enroll their children in Summer Camps by the sea, attending top quality bathing establishments, with equipped beaches, multi-purpose fields, swimming pools and internal restaurant, as well as Sports Clubs surrounded by greenery and equipped with different structures for every type of activity, be it recreational, creative, sporting and educational.

Furthermore, Growing Together offers the opportunity to enroll the youngest children in the Summer Centers organized directly inside the nursery schools, so as to guarantee on the one hand an already familiar environment and in which the child can feel safe, and on the other not to change the family balance with respect to the working needs of the parents who already have all the information of the structure and do not need to organize themselves in a different way.

Finally, there is also the possibility of having your child participate in Summer Camps outside Rome, in locations with a great visual impact, surrounded by nature and far from the chaos of the city, for an out-of-the-ordinary full immersion experience, in good company and with a entertainment staff always active and engaging.

The activities carried out in the Summer Centers The quality of the Growing Together Summer Centers is well demonstrated by the variety and originality of the activities offered in the various locations which, as previously mentioned, are able to best combine both the aspects related to play and fun both those concerning cognitive and relational development.

During the days of the Summer Centers, in fact, the children will be engaged in ludic-didactic activities, in which entertainment is never an end in itself but is aimed at making a concrete contribution to the growth of the participants from all points of view.

We move from physical activity, such as football, basketball, tennis, volleyball and swimming to creative laboratory activities during which children try their hand at paper processing, culinary creations, learning STEAM subjects, in gardening, photography and theatre, so as to bring out individual predispositions and passions in a fun and natural way, without forcing.

Obviously, precisely because of the summer period, moments dedicated to the swimming pool, water games and swimming in the sea cannot be missing, under the supervision of an attentive staff, guaranteeing maximum safety.

At the same time, unforgettable and engaging experiences are organized such as theme parties, dances, shows and team games to stimulate creativity and teamwork, contextualizing them in settings that change every week, such as Treasure Island or the Land of Toys , to live a summer of fantastic and memorable adventures through activities aimed at having fun and socialising.

Attention to nutrition

The last, but not the least, fundamental aspect of the Summer Centers of Growing Together it’s about nutrition. In fact, the company has carefully selected those structures able to offer children healthy and complete eating, with internal catering that offers daily dishes that can cover the nutritional needs necessary for growth, with dishes and ingredients that are always fresh, made by professionals of the sector assisted by a qualified nutritionist, avoiding pre-packaged foods, carbonated drinks or excessively sugary snacks.

In this way, parents will not have to provide for the preparation of packed lunches or snacks, with the certainty that their children are given only healthy and nutrient-rich meals.