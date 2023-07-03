In fact, India has no qualms about cooperating with authoritarian regimes. But the forum, which also includes China and Russia, is proving to be increasingly difficult terrain for New Delhi.

Modi with Biden at the White House during his trip to the United States in June Image: dpa

Kfter the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has returned from his state visit to the USA, the next major diplomatic event is already pending at home. New Delhi hosts the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit for the first time on Tuesday.

After Modi demonstrated its new proximity to Washington in his pompous reception by President Biden, India is now turning its attention to countries on the other side of the political spectrum. India is the only democracy among the member countries, which primarily include China and Russia as well as a number of Central Asian states. It is not entirely coincidental that the SCO is also seen as an anti-Western club of dictators.