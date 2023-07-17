Servicemen of the Vostok group stopped and destroyed all infantry groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) that were trying to attack in the Zaporozhye direction, Oleg Chekhov, head of the group’s press center, said on July 17.

“In the Zaporozhye direction, the enemy made attempts to attack our positions with small groups of infantry in the areas south of Maly Shcherbakov and Stepovoe. All groups have been destroyed, ”he quotes him as saying“RIA News“.

According to him, artillery fire also inflicted a defeat on the nationalist manpower in the Priyutnoye area, destroyed a towed howitzer in the Cherivnoye area and a pickup truck in the Novodanilovka area.

“Attack and army aviation inflicted fire damage on accumulations of manpower and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Pyatikhatka and Rabotino,” Chekhov added.

He clarified that two Ukrainian drones “Fury” and “Leleka” were shot down. This was done by anti-aircraft gunners with the help of the Tor and Strela-10 complexes.

On July 11, Chekhov reported that a tank platoon of a tank regiment of the Russian Vostok group under the command of Lieutenant Almaz Kydrasov repelled five attacks by the Ukrainian military. The fighters of the group also destroyed foreign armored vehicles on the Vremevsky ledge.

On the same day, two Ukrainian platoons were detected in the Yuzhno-Donets direction by servicemen of the Russian Vostok group. The advance of the nationalists was thwarted – the equipment and manpower of the enemy were destroyed.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.