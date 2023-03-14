The Colombian Tennis Federation (FCT), at the head of its Executive Committee,

allows to communicate that Fabiola Zuluaga, captain of Team Colombia, has chosen

the five players who will play the next series of Group I Americas de la Billie

Jean King Cup (April 11-15 in Cúcuta).

Camila Osorio, 100 in the WTA singles ranking, Emiliana Arango, 290 in the WTA singles rankingMaria Fernanda Herazo, 396 from the WTA singles ranking, Yuliana Lizarazo, 124 from the WTA doubles ranking and María Paulina Pérez, 142 from the WTA doubles ranking were the calls.

the captain speaks

For Osorio, the country’s main female racket player, it would be her first participation in

this tournament since 2020, also for Group I Americas, where he got a

victory in three presentations. The cucuteña has a balance of 12 wins in 19

matches, being one of the six Colombians in history with the most successes in this

event.

While Arango would also play her first Billie Jean King Cup series since

2020, a tournament where he accumulates a record of 7/8 since his debut in 2016. Five of

these victories have been achieved in singles, while the remaining two in doubles.

The third racket of singles will be María Fernanda Herazo, a player who

played the tournament for the first time in 2014 and since then has been in all

the qualifiers that the country has played. His balance is 9 victories in 21 games,

three of them achieved in the last series of 2021.

While the option for doubles has the recent couple as protagonists

WTA 250 champion Monterrey (Mexico), Yuliana Lizarazo and María Paulina

Perez, who this week appear within the 150 best in the ranking

feminine in this modality. Both were present in the 2021 series:

Lizarazo has a record of 10/11 while Pérez has 2/11.

“These players have commitments for the next few weeks in the WTA and the

ITF, so let’s hope that they arrive with many games on top and a good

preparation. We are excited to play in Cúcuta, to play at my house where

I could never play as a tennis player, but I hope to do very well now as captain.

We hope you will join us in the dream of reaching the World Group”, expressed the

captain Fabiola Zuluaga.

Emiliana Arango was a semifinalist in the 2017 US Open Junior women's singles tournament.

It should be noted that the Group I Americas series of the Billie Jean King Cup will be played

from April 11 to 15 on the clay courts of the Recreational Corporation

Tennis Golf Club of Cúcuta.

The tournament

Six countries will play (Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala and Peru) in

unique round robin format where the top two countries will qualify for the World Group playoffs in November and the bottom two will be relegated to Group II

Americas.

Group I Americas of the Billie Jean King Cup has the support of the Federation

Tennis International, the Ministry of Sport, the Recreational Tennis Corporation

Golf Club and the Norte de Santander Tennis League.

In addition, with the sponsorship of Colsanitas, FILA – People Plays, Cúcuta Suites, Holiday Inn, University Health Sciences Foundation, Cúcuta City Hall, Norte de Santander Governor’s Office, Housing and Securities and the Colombian League for the Fight Against Cancer.

