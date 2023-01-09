The Team 5 is one of the most requested and successful orchestras of the moment. For this reason, they will give a massive concert on April 1, 2023 at the San Marcos Stadium for their 50th anniversary, and it is more than certain that it will be an unforgettable night after having filled the venue three times. Exhibition Park Amphitheater in November 2022. Likewise, ticket sales are now available so that their fans can have the opportunity to see the cumbia group live.

Throughout its history, the orchestra today led by Christian Yaipen has been made up of men. Lucho Cuellar, Pedro Loli, Leonard León, John Kelvin, among others, are remembered. However, on one occasion, a fan became the first woman to play with them.

Grupo 5 is one of the most recognized orchestras in Peru. Photo: composition LR/ broadcast

Group 5 played with a fan

During 2019, the Team 5 He was giving a presentation in Colán, Piura, where, to everyone’s surprise, one of the fans in the audience was invited to play on stage. Christian Yaipén said that he saw the young woman making gestures as if she were playing the conga and timbales, which caught her attention, so he asked her to come up and accompany them.

In the video shared on the group’s Instagram account, the female is seen demonstrating her talent with musical instruments while performing the song “Love of my loves”.

Why will Grupo 5 play at the San Marcos Stadium and not at the National Stadium?

On the occasion of its 50th anniversary, the Team 5 will offer a show that already generates great expectations among its fans. And, since they want to celebrate it in a big way, it will have to be in a venue the size of said event. The show will be on April 1, 2023.

Although the idea was to hold the concert at the National Stadium, Christian Yaipén revealed that this will not be possible because the colossus of José Días is already busy for FIFA events throughout the year. Therefore, they will celebrate in the St. Mark’s Stadium.