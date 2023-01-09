By Nayara Figueiredo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The daily average of corn exports from Brazil reached 375,300 tonnes in the first week of January, almost triple the volume of 130,100 tonnes/day in the first month of last year, data from the federal government this Monday, while the pace of soybean shipments fell by half.

The positive performance for the cereal comes after large volumes harvested in the last harvest and heated demand in the foreign market, amid the reduction in exports from competitor Ukraine, which is still at war with Russia. China’s approval for Brazilian corn also contributes to the increase in shipments.

On the other hand, the largest global producer and exporter of soy shipped 52.3 thousand tons/day of the grain abroad until the first week of the month, versus a daily average of 116.7 thousand tons in January 2022, according to the Foreign Trade Secretariat. Secex (Secex).

The decline in average oilseed exports occurs at a time of lower volume of available stocks.

In addition, there is a delay in the harvest of the 2022/23 soybean crop compared to the previous cycle, when planting had been completed earlier. The works have already started in Mato Grosso, but are still considered incipient, according to producers interviewed by Reuters.

Still according to Secex data, sugar was also highlighted. Brazil registered a daily average of shipments of 122.6 thousand tons until the first week of the month, double the average of 64.3 thousand tons/day in January last year.

