At the request of his fans, Team 5 Finally, it will offer three concerts at the San Marcos Stadium with a total capacity of 42,000 people in each one. the tickets they are sold out, and it is that the Peruvian orchestra had in mind a single date in the first place; however, public demand caused it to be expanded to a second, and later a third due to the support of his followers.

Group 5 in San Marcos LIVE TODAY: MINUTE BY MINUTE of the concert

Sketch to get to the San Marcos Stadium

the concert of Team 5 It will take place at the San Marcos Stadium and 3 routes have been arranged to enter the venue. The orchestra shared a map on how to get to the place on its networks.

Group 5: recommendations for going to the concert

The people who will go to the concert Team 5 they must nominate their entry to receive the e-ticket. It is recommended to print the ticket to be able to enter without problems. Also, go to the San Marcos stadium in advance to see the full show. The use of recording and video devices, as well as sharp objects, drones, mirrors, and laser pointers are prohibited.

How many concerts will Grupo 5 perform in San Marcos?

'The Gold Group of Peru' ready 3 concerts to celebrate its 50 years of foundation. The Monsefú orchestra will celebrate this special date in style at the San Marcos stadium.

What time does the Grupo 5 concert start?

The so-called Peru Gold Group has three dates for its presentations: the Friday March 31, Saturday April 1 and Sunday April 2. These are the schedules for the first date, according to the official page of Group 5.

FRIDAY MARCH 31

Door opening: 4:00 pm (exact time)

Start of the concert: 9:00 p.m. (exact time) .

Sale of tickets for the Grupo 5 concert

As of today, the tickets for the three dates were officially made through the official website of teleticket. However, they are officially sold out in all three presentations, as was also published by the official page of the group.

Group 5 officially announced the total ticket sales for its three performances. Photo: Group 5/Instagram

How to get to the San Marcos Stadium?

The Grupo 5 concerts for its 50th anniversary will take place at the San Marcos Stadium and will have three different access routes for attendees. The official Instagram page of the Grupo de Oro del Perú shared how its followers can get to the place.

People who purchased platinum tickets must enter through door No. 1, those who have the VIP and preferential sector will enter through door No. 6 and those who will be in the stands must enter through No. 5. To More details, please see the following picture.

Access map to the San Marcos Stadium for the Grupo 5 concert. Photo: Grupo 5/Instagram

Setlist for the Grupo 5 concert in San Marcos

“I fell in love with you so what”

“Motor and motive”

“Let’s bet I get married”

“The Rhythm of My Heart”

“You are my good”

“The spell”

“Death of love”

“To cry elsewhere”

“The phone”

“The lack that you make me”

“Monsefuana Party”

“You didn’t teach me to forget you”

“Cry Cry”

“Rematch”

“One Night With You”

“Party the black girl”

“The Valentine”

“Vermin”