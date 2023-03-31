Culiacán.- The use of the side hat in Sinaloa is a practice that has been the subject of interpretations and controversies, it has become a form of clothing in the culture of the entity, but, What does it mean to wear the hat sideways in Sinaloa?

According to Lord Baden-Powell of Gilwell’s ‘Scouting for Boys’ manual, the tilt of the hat can have different meanings.

If it is slightly tilted, it could mean that the person has good character; if it’s too lean, it could be a sign of swagger; if he is backing down, it could indicate that he is a bad person to pay debts.

On the other hand, if he’s upright, he’s probably an honest person. However, it is important to note that these meanings are just theories.

In the publication ‘Know The Types Of Hats And How To Use Them’ by ‘lolitamoda’, it is indicated that the inclination of the hat should depend on the intention one has and the physical characteristics of each person.

For his part, the singer and accordionist Arturo Gonzálezknown as ‘El Panther Bélico’, who rose to fame with Grupo Ariesgado, commented that in the ranches of Sinaloa and the north of the Mexican Republic, wearing the hat sideways means that you are a person in love.

In social networks, some users point out that the tilt of the hat in rural areas has no meaning beyond covering itself from the sun during outdoor activities.

However, The use of the side hat in Sinaloa has been linked to Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambadaone of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS).

Although there is not a large amount of verified information to verify the origin of this practice, there are a large number of corridos that mention the phrase.

Wearing the hat on its side in Sinaloa could have different meanings depending on the inclination and the intention one has when wearing it. Although some relate it to the entity’s drug culture, others see it as a common practice in rural areas to protect themselves from the sun.