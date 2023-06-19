The first concert of Grupo 5 in Arequipa It was lived to the fullest and a fan of Christian Yaipensince he brought a curious banner to the presentation. What did he say?. In this note, we tell you all the details of the moment that was lived.

Almost halfway through the show, the youngest of the Yaipén received the enormous gift from one of his followers who was in the front row. When showing what he had written to the public, he was surprised and laughing.

The poster said the following: “Christian, have Magaly make us an ampay.” After that, the public released the first laughs of the night.

While the singer excitedly thanked his follower, Pedro Loli he did not hesitate to interrupt the moment. “The one with the ampays is me just in case, ah. Just, I tell you”, commented the artist and caused loud laughter from the audience.

Finally, the moment culminated when Christian Yaipén thanked all the attendees for the love he receives through this type of detail.

Group 5 in Arequipa

In addition to this particularity, the first concert was made to highlight the inclusion of the Arequipa carnival. This motivated the applause of those attending the Beer Garden. Also, netizens shared posts with pride. “It was worth every second”, “Group 5 does know how to win over its people from Arequipa”were some comments-

