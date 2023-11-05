Elmer lives! Thanks to technology, the singer of Group 5 Christian Yaipén He was able to perform the popular song ‘El Telephone’ together with his late father, Elmer Yaipén, during the tribute they paid to the founder of the orchestra in the city of Monsefú, Chiclayo.

For the first time, in the north, the first free concert was held in tribute to Elmer Yaipén, on Saturday, November 4. At the event, a full house was seen in the facilities of the local La Monsefu Estate. For this Sunday, the second presentation is prepared for fans of the ‘Golden Group’.

The public was moved after hearing and remembering the voice of the missing singer Elmer Yaipén. Some couldn’t help but shed tears while listening to the song ‘The Telephone’ in the voices of father and son.

For this Sunday, November 5, the second concert called ‘Elmer lives‘ from 3.00 pm with the presentation of Cucho y Su Kumbara, Donny Yaipén and Group 5 will play in the background.