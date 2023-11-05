Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/11/2023 – 15:56

Authorized by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Law and Order Guarantee (GLO) operation in ports and airports in Rio de Janeiro and São Paula begins this Monday, 6th. The measure, which will take place until May 3, 2024, includes actions to prevent and repress organized crime, with the aim of combating, for example, drug and weapons trafficking.

In a statement, the Brazilian Navy informed that the military will operate in the Ports of Itaguaí (RJ), Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and Santos (SP). The Force will employ 1,900 soldiers, as well as vessels and armored vehicles. Furthermore, the operation will count on the cooperation of the Federal Police, Federal Highway Police and Federal Revenue, as well as other bodies involved in controlling ports and inland waters.

“Based on Decree 11,765, of November 1st, signed by the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Armed Forces soldiers will carry out preventive and repressive actions at borders, ports and airports, in conjunction with Public Security bodies. The GLO grants police power to the military to operate in these areas,” he informed.

According to the Navy, operations in ports are already part of the scope of daily actions, but with naval inspections, which have an administrative nature. Following the decree, the Naval Force will be able to employ troops.

“With regard to ports, the complementary law gives us a role limited to logistical support, intelligence, communication and instruction. Therefore, for the use of troops in these areas to occur, a GLO decree is necessary”, explained the Navy Commander, Squadron Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen, in a statement.