The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said that the organization’s experts are approaching an agreement between Moscow and Kyiv on a safe zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP). This was reported on December 2 Bloomberg.

“We are getting closer to what can be acceptable,” he said.

Grossi added that he expects to hold meetings with Russian and Ukrainian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky in the near future. According to the head of the agency, they will help in advancing the negotiations.

He also said that the agency now does not have information that the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation intend to leave the ZNPP territory.

Earlier, on November 26, Deputy Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Head of the Department of Nuclear Energy Mikhail Chudakov said that an attack on the spent fuel storage facility at the ZNPP could lead to a “dirty bomb” effect.

On November 22, the head of the IAEA intensified his consultations aimed at creating a protective zone near the ZNPP. The organization’s experts assessed the damage to the station, noting that there was no threat to nuclear safety. It was also noted that the condition of six reactor units is stable, and nuclear fuel stocks have not been damaged. At the same time, four ZNPP reactors remain in the cold shutdown mode, two more in the hot shutdown mode.

Zaporozhye NPP is the largest NPP in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. Moscow emphasized that the withdrawal of the Russian military from the facility could turn into a disaster, since Kyiv could use the station for monstrous provocations.

