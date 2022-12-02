Mexico.- There is no doubt that one of the most focused on sport is the Cuban Livia Britowell has achieved a dream physique thanks to his exercise routines and a healthy diet, which is why he shows it off with great pride every time he gets the chance and during his last video he was no exception.

Recently, through her TikTok profile, the 36-year-old artist shared a video in which he shows what his arduous exercise routine is likedemonstrating the discipline that he has and the commitment that he should not lack to stay in shape.

In said video, Livia Brito leave everyone speechlessthen use a little skirt white that defines her silhouette very well and makes her look much better, as well as a black top that showed that marked abdomen that has, the flattest of the world of the spectacle.

Livia has surprised everyone by living a very healthy and fitness life Focused on exercise, which is why she maintains an impressive figure, in addition, she remains a young lady, which will surely help her become a the next Maribel Guardia.

But Livia is not the only celebrity who likes to have a healthy lifestyle and focused on exercise, since other women like Bárbara de Regil and Yanet García are also very dedicated in this regard and have thus continued to look incredible.