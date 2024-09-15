Leonardo de Bravo, Mexico.- The official event for the 238th anniversary of the hero Nicolás Bravo, which was to be held on September 10, was cancelled in Chichihualco, the municipal capital.

The main religious festival for Saint Michael’s Day, which takes place from September 29 to the beginning of October, was also suspended. Eloy Salmerón Díaz, state leader of the PAN, said that Mayor Saúl Villa Adame does not reveal where he works for security reasons.

“The state government has not supported the authorities of this municipality, which is under siege by organized crime organizations,” said the leader.

“He (Saúl Villa) is fine; we just talked and I know that he continues to attend to the affairs of the City Council by receiving community commissioners to give them a solution to their requests,” said Salmerón. On August 28, a video was published on social media in which an armed group asked the authorities of Leonardo Bravo to suspend the national celebrations. The man who gave the message claimed to belong to the armed group led by Isaac Navarrete Celís, whom the authorities place as the leader of the Cartel del Sur. But, later, in another video, Navarrete, alias “The man of the I”, denied that the group that made that demand belonged to his organization. Since August 2023, the citizens of Chichihualco have been living in anxiety due to the continuous shootings carried out by the criminal gangs Los Tlacos and Jaleacos, the latter allied to the Familia Michoacana. More than 6,000 students from 25 elementary and high school levels continue without receiving face-to-face classes. Insecurity has also affected sales in all commercial areas.

Taxco celebrates festivities

In light of the recent acts of violence and the arrest of municipal police officers accused of forced disappearance, the National Guard, the Army and the State Police are maintaining control of security in Taxco. Last Wednesday, Mayor Mario Figueroa suspended the event for his third and final Government Report due to the protests that citizens planned to carry out due to the insecurity in the municipality. The Mayor called a City Council meeting and gave the mayor and council members the text of his report. At the last minute, Figueroa, who will leave the Municipal Presidency on September 30, announced that he will lead the Grito de Independencia ceremony from the balcony of City Hall.