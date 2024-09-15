América de Cali is looking for a victory to get closer to first place in the BetPlay League, when it hosts Deportivo Pereira at the Bello Horizonte Rey Pelé stadium in Villavicencio.

The team led by Jorge ‘Polilla’ da Silva is fourth in the standings, with 17 points, and in addition to this Sunday’s game, it has two pending matches, one on matchday 5, against Millonarios at home, and another on matchday 8, away against La Equidad.

Deportivo Pereira is in 14th place, with 10 points, and also has two postponed games, both away from home, against Santa Fe (matchday 7) and Junior de Barranquilla (matchday 9).

It should be noted that this match will not be played at the Pascual Guerrero stadium because that venue is occupied by the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

America de Cali and Deportivo Pereira lineups