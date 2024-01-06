A candidate for master of sports in boxing attacked a police officer in Kirov

A candidate for master of sports in boxing attacked a police officer in Kirov because he did not want to spend the New Year in custody. Baza writes about this in Telegram.

According to the publication, the attacker is 39-year-old Oleg Glukhov. The man was detained on the morning of December 27 for petty hooliganism – he tried to get into the apartment of his ex-lover. Glukhov was supposed to be placed in a temporary detention center.

It is reported that the detainee asked to go to the toilet, after which he attacked the 23-year-old sergeant. The attacker managed to escape, but half an hour later he was detained again in one of the city's entrances. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against the boxer for attacking a police officer.

