Although David Broncano always gets it right with his suits, it seems that they are competing with him on his own show. In recent weeks, Grison makes headlines for his stylistic choices to go out in The Revolteither because of its hidden meaning or because of the origin of the garments.

The artist does not stop making quite interesting decisions that he always shows us on his Instagram account, whether in front of the cameras or off them. We have seen him wear everything from surfer shirts to fun and daring prints, such as tigers, tie-dye, snakes or paisley, developing over the years. a striking style that reflects your personality.

Although the collaborator usually chooses looks with an urban aestheticyesterday he surprised us during his participation in The Revoltwith luxury guests such as Manuel Carrasco (who revealed that the fine he received for the concert at the Santiago Bernabéu was 400,000 euros) and Antonio Resines, who presented the film A mess of millions.

The prettiest sweater in Grison

On this occasion, far from his printed sweatshirts, football shirts or with protest messages, Grison opted for a classic preppy style sweater which is certainly not lacking in the clothing stores in the Salamanca neighborhood.

Grison’s sweater in ‘The Revolt’ @larevuelta_tve

The artist appeared with one of the essential sweaters in the closet of any ‘posh’, which has become so universal that it has transcended geographical and gender barriers. Its ‘British’ style can already give us a clue as to its origin and that is that comes from the ‘athleisure’ trend‘, taking it from cricket to ‘street style’.

This type of sweater is characterized by a cable knit, V-neck, double colorful stripe both at the collar and at the waist and cuffs and a loose design. Its classic and elegant design fell in love with the upper class from the first moment and, little by little, it has become more democratized.

Get the Grison style

Currently, we can find cricket jerseys outside of sports stores, being a best seller of the most ‘preppy’ brands, such as Tommy Hilfiger and Polo Ralph Lauren.

Tommy Hilfiger V-Neck Cable Knit Sweater Tommy Hilfiger

We found an example very similar to Grison’s in the Tommy Hilfiger catalogue, made of wool-blend cable knit and featuring distinctive details. Although it is from the men’s collection, it is perfect for anyone (€139.90/ref: MW0MW36557YBI).

Polo Ralph Lauren Knitted Sweater Polo Ralph Lauren

In a more cream color, we have the The iconic cricket sweater by Polo Ralph Laurenalso with the classic 100% wool braided knit fabric, V-neck and double band on the neck and waist. We can find it by €350 (ref: PO222Q0FB-A11) at Zalando.





Do you want to receive the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle content in your email every Thursday for free? Sign up for our Newsletter.