Although many are eagerly awaiting a completely new installment in the Resident Evil series, others cannot wait for Capcom to confirm the existence of a remake of the fifth main installment in the series. Although at the moment there is no official information on the matter, A new clue has emerged that points to the imminent announcement of the remake of Resident Evil 5.

Recently, multiple fans realized that the name of Resident Evil 5 has been modified in the Steam database. Although everything is normal on the main page, the documentation shows a quite interesting change. The game is no longer referred to here as “Resident Evil 5“, but as “Resident Evil 5 (2009)”.

Although only the release year was added to this title, this could indicate that the remake of Resident Evil 5 is on the way. This is something that had already happened. Before the official reveal of the reimagining of the fourth installment, Capcom made a similar change to the Steam database, which is already reflected today.

When searching Resident Evil 4 on Steam, it appears both Resident Evil 4 (2005)in reference to the original, as well as Resident Evil 4, name of the remake. Thus, It is expected that the same will happen with the next work of this style for Capcom.

To prevent confusions, Resident Evil 5 (2009) will be the name of the original title, and Resident Evil 5 will be the name of the remake. Clear, At the moment there is no official information from Capcom that confirms or denies the existence of this project. However, it is something that many are looking forward to, especially for the type of game we are talking about.

Resident Evil 5 It gave greater weight to the third person shooter that we saw in Resident Evil, cooperative multiplayer was chosen at all times, and the survival horror elements were substantially reduced. With a remake, Capcom could focus entirely on the elements that originally worked, like the shooting systemimprove sections that failed to connect with the public, such as multiplayer, and give survival horror the place it deserves.

We can only wait for Capcom to share more official information about its plans with the series. On related topics, Capcom confirms its plans for more remakes. Likewise, details emerge of what would be Resident Evil 9.

Editor's Note:

Resident Evil 5 It's a good game, but as long as you're playing it in the company of someone. This should be the main section that needs to be improved. If the remake makes playing Resident Evil 5 alone fun, then we'll have a great experience on our hands.

Via: IconEra