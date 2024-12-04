sketches and scratches
«It was a mediocre match played by a mediocre eleven against a well-worked team. “A most tangible defeat.”
The other day I read in a specialized publication that Tchouaméni is a midfielder of intangibles. It is possible that right now he is such a player of intangibles that he has managed to sublimate this technique and reach a state in which his…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Javier #Aznar #intangible #Madrid
Leave a Reply