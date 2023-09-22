GRILLO JR CASE, KEY WITNESS IN THE COURT: “SILVIA TOLD ME CRYING ‘EVERYONE HAS RAPED ME”

“That morning as soon as my friend woke up she said to me sobbing: ‘They raped me.’ And when I asked her who had raped her, she replied: ‘Everyone.'” The key figure, as well as the alleged victim of violence, who continues his testimony in the courtroom, told it in the courtroom during the deposition at the trial for gang sexual violence against Ciro Grillo and three of his friends. It is the second hearing dedicated to the testimony of the young Milanese woman who is now 23 years old. In the courtroom the girl reiterated what she had already said during the investigations.



That night between 16 and 17 July 2019, the two girls, after a night at the Billionaire, went to the residence owned by Beppe Grillo. There they ate and then the gang violence allegedly took place against the friend of the young woman who is testifying in the courtroom. According to the prosecution, in the summer of 2019 the four took hardcore photos while the young key witness was sleeping on the sofa. “At night I was woken up while we were in the residence and my friend Silvia (not her real name) was sobbing and crying. The next morning, still in the residence, she told me that everyone had raped her.” The defense cross-examination is now underway.

The girl, during the cross-examination, repeated the phrase that her friend Silvia (the name is fictitious, ed.) would have told her the day after the alleged rape. “But she didn’t hear anything, she didn’t see anything”, underlines the lawyer Antonella Cuccureddu, who defends one of the defendants, Francesco Corsiglia. “The next morning Silvia told her ‘They raped me’ – explains the lawyer – But she also said ‘Let us take him home'”. The deposition of the young Milanese woman, now 23 years old, continued for two days. Yesterday until 7pm and today. At the next hearing, on 7 November, the other alleged victim and also an important witness, Silvia, will be heard.

“My friend was upset that morning.” The key witness and alleged victim of the violence that allegedly occurred on the night between 16 and 17 July on the Costa Smeralda said it in the courtroom during the hearing of the trial for sexual violence against Ciro Grillo and her three friends. . In yesterday’s hearing the young woman repeated to the Prosecutor Gregorio Capasso and to the civil parties that she did not understand what had happened. But she would only find out tomorrow. She saw her next to her bed, in Beppe Grillo’s residence, in a bathrobe next to her bed, crying. “I asked her several times what had happened and she told me ‘Nothing’. Only after a few hours did the young Milanese woman, now 23 years old, learn what had happened. Today the girl says she is “sorry” for what happened. Since then the two have not they spoke more. And yesterday during the hearing the Prosecutor asked her to read a message that she had sent via WhatsApp to Silvia 9 days after the alleged rape. The two had met in a bar in Milan. “She was cold with me – she said – and so I wrote her a WhatsApp to apologize for not having been present after what had happened to her”. “But I didn’t understand what had happened”. Yesterday the ex-friend had come to the courtroom but was remove because witnesses in one of the next hearings.

“That evening they were neither sober nor drunk or unable to control us.” This was said during the cross-examination in the courtroom by the Milanese student, one of the two alleged victims of the group sexual violence that allegedly occurred on the night between 16 and 17 July 2019 in Costa Smeralda, in the residence owned by Belle Grillo. The defendants are Ciro Grillo and his three friends, Edoardo Capitta, Vittorio Lauria and Francesco Corsiglia. All absent today. Upon leaving the courtroom, Corsiglia’s lawyer, Antonella Cuccureddu, explains: “The girls were lucid. Today the witness said that they had been drinking but that they were both lucid. And she added that no one behaved in a way that would make one suspect that they were not lucid. “.

From inseparable friends to almost strangers. This is how the relationship developed between the two girls, alleged victims of the group sexual violence that allegedly occurred in the spring of 2019 in Beppe Grillo’s residence on the Costa Smeralda. One of the two girls told it in the courtroom, in the trial of Ciro Grillo and his three Genoese friends. The young Milanese woman, who is now 23, was allegedly subjected to abuse with obscene photographs and videos while she slept. The relationships would have ended a year after the alleged violence, in July 2020. “She felt involved in something that until that moment she thought didn’t concern her”; she explained as she left the courtroom the lawyer Antonella Cuccureddu, lawyer of Francesco Corsiglia, who however is not involved in the affair concerning the key witness, but in the gang rape of the other Italian-Norwegian girl who will be heard in November. When asked if the relationship had broken down due to the young woman’s lack of solidarity towards her friend, the lawyer replied: “The relationship continued for many months afterwards and broke down, shortly before or shortly after the prosecutor’s call” .

