A very simple salad inspired by a starter from the pizzeria the balmesina and her “little sister” ginawhere the hearts go through the pizza oven and are served with a kind of fresh chimichurri based on tomato and red onion generously seasoned, which is finished off with some anchovy fillets (which I substituted for anchovy, because it was what I had in the fridge , and it worked great too).

The result is still as fresh as the heart itself, but with a deep roasted flavor, while the acidity of the vinaigrette, the slightly pickled onion and the salty touch of the anchovy elevate everything. Why do I ask for vegetables in a pizzeria? Well, basically because I like it, and when I go to places where I know they treat it well – and they do there, that’s proof number two. this leek confit and roasted with romesco– I always do it.

It’s also, in part, because I’m incapable of eating a whole pizza and it makes me very angry that I have a miserable little piece left, so I prefer to order a starter first and take half (my children, who don’t have these problems, tend to make it disappear quickly ).

If you don’t have florets on hand, you can replace them with roasted broccoli or cauliflower, a slice of cabbage -ideally steamed a few minutes before roasting- or some grilled tomatoes, and if you have leftover sauce you can serve it with tuna or tuna in oil or a cold meat. It would also serve, like pico de gallo, to brighten up some tacos or boiled eggs.

Difficulty

The hardest part is chopping the tomato, and I’d like to think we’ve got it over with.

Ingredients

For 4 people (as a side dish)

6 buds

12 anchovy fillets

1 raf tomato (2 if they are very small)

1 small red onion or spring onion

Extra virgin olive oil (it can be the one from the anchovies)

Sherry vinager

Salt

Pepper

A few basil or parsley leaves (optional)

Preparation

Remove the soft or damaged outer leaves of the buds -if they have any-, wash them whole and dry them well. Meanwhile, peel the onion and chop it into cubes. Mix with about four tablespoons of oil, two of vinegar (or to taste), salt -if we use the oil from the anchovies, try it beforehand- and pepper. Let rest 10 minutes. If the tomato has a very hard skin -raf usually does not have it, but just in case- make a cross cut at the base, blanch it for a minute, put it in ice water and peel it. Remove the stem of the tomato, cut it into cubes, add to the vinaigrette and stir. Open the buds in half and toast them on the inside in a skillet or griddle without oil over medium high heat until they are quite coloured. Transfer to a platter or four plates and finish off each one with an anchovy fillet (and, if you like, a little parsley or fresh basil). Serve immediately.

If you make this recipe, share the result on your social networks with the hashtag #RecipesComidista. And if it goes wrong, complain to the Defender of the Cook by sending an email to [email protected]