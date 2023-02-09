Yes, good job. This affordable and reliable hatchback is also going out.

It might be a bit of doom and gloom where we’re going to get a bit of Cuban practices when it comes to cars. Look, the fact that we have to switch to electric cars is great. And that cars with a combustion engine are being phased out is also fine.

But the problem is that a lot of people do must driving, while no new crop of used cars is added. In Europe, the requirements in the field of environment, safety and the like are so strict that it makes no sense for a manufacturer to sell affordable cars.

End affordable and reliable hatchback

The A segment almost no longer exists and, as was to be expected, the B segment is now being eroded considerably. We just got word that another affordable top seller is going out in Europe. This time the Kia Rio may clear the field. That reports Coach.

This means that the B-Segment Kia seems to be heading in the same direction as the Audi A1, Ford Fiesta and probably also the Volkswagen Polo. The reason for the South Korean car manufacturer is the same as that of the aforementioned brands.

Of course, the car will have a successor in the form of a crossover. The space left by the Rio is filled by the Kia Stonic, a small crossover with a higher weight and higher consumption (but the same technology). The Rio does not appear to be very popular, 32,506 copies have been sold in Europe.

In the Netherlands, the car built in Gwangmyeong is not a huge runner, but 550 of them were registered in 2022. In January of 2023, another 60 units were added. For reference, 520 Niros and 159 Stonics were added last month. You can at Kia Netherlands de Rio still configure.

Crooked regulations

The problem is that it is a crooked regulation that can be worked around quite easily, provided that price is not an issue. A Kia Picanto does 110 grams of CO2 per kilometer in the WLTP and the Cayenne Turbo S e-Hybrid does 115 grams.

In both cases, that is a consumption of about 1 in 20. In the Kia, if you drive normally, 1 in 18 is reasonably achievable. Consumption is extremely variable in the Porsche.

Nevertheless, the complete load on that loose sand has been determined. So you pay relatively much tax on a Kia and relatively little on a Porsche Cayenne. That’s crooked. In any case, because the economical cars are priceless and the thirsty ones are quite cheap.

An even bigger problem is that the used cars will be complex crossovers in 20 years’ time, which no one is waiting for. This while there is a need for simple and reliable transport. It is hardly sold new anymore, so we will have to be careful with the small hatchbacks that are still driving around.

Read more? These are the 11 cheapest cars that are faster than a Volvo!

This article Affordable and reliable hatchback will not have a successor appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Affordable #reliable #hatchback #successor