This information comes from GamesIndustry. According to their sources, several department stores in Europe stopped stocking their shelves with physical Xbox games. This is because sales through digital platforms are already much higher.

This wouldn't be the first time this has been heard. In fact, in the United States, Walmart and Best Buy also stopped selling some of the console's exclusive games since last Christmas. This was due to a direct order from Microsoft to stop doing so.

With these movements it is increasingly clear that Xbox is pointing towards a more digital future. Which is not surprising if we take into account their strategy. Well, with Game Pass and XCloud they allow you to play digital titles on various devices beyond consoles.

Why might other companies follow Xbox with the digital format?

Although Xbox seems to be taking the first steps towards a definitive goodbye to the physical format, we would not be surprised if other video game companies followed. After all, in 2022, video game sales in digital format made up 90% of its total sales.

Even stores like Target, Walmart and Best Buy have already announced their plans to stop selling physical formats of music, movies and video games. The main reason is that it is no longer as profitable for them to have records and boxes in the store, because people already prefer the convenience and accessibility of digital. Do you still collect tangible products?

