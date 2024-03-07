one of the possible candidates for the vice presidency for his eventual presidential run in 2024. The former president's statements, made during a visit to the border between Texas and Mexico on Thursday, February 29, have generated a stir in the political sphere. For the past few days, the name of Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been on everyone's lips, after Donald Trump I would mention it asfor his eventual presidential run in 2024. The former president's statements, made during a visit to the border between Texas and Mexico on Thursday, February 29, have generated a stir in the political sphere.

In a joint interview with Abbott in Fox News, Trump praised the Texas governor, calling him “a spectacular man” and expressing his consideration for him as a potential running mate. Asked if Abbott was under consideration for the job, Trump responded affirmatively, stating that Abbott was “absolutely” on his list of potential candidates.

However, Abbott has taken a measured stance on these speculations. At a news conference the next day, the Texas governor downplayed the possibility of serving as vice president, stating that his main focus is on his state. Abbott noted that his commitment is entirely to Texas and that he is currently focused on the processes related to the midterm elections and his own re-election in two years.

Despite the speculation generated by Trump's words, Abbott made it clear that his main priority is his home state. Although he appreciates the recognition from the former president, Abbott appears to have no intention of seeking national office at this time.

Who emerges as possible vice presidents if Trump wins?

Senator Tim Scott as another possible vice presidential candidate on his list. Abbott, over the years, has not always maintained a close relationship with Trump, although they have collaborated on certain occasions. Abbott received a crucial endorsement from Trump in the 2022 re-election primary, demonstrating an on-again, off-again political relationship between the two Republican leaders.

One of the central issues that has united Abbott and Trump is border policy. Abbott has implemented aggressive border policies, continuing some of Trump's signature measures. During Trump's recent visit to the border, the former president praised Abbott's actions on border security, including the deployment of razor wire along the Rio Grande and efforts to arrest migrants who cross the border illegally.

As pointed out Texas Tribune, Democrats have criticized Abbott's border policies, accusing him of political opportunism and wasting state resources on an agenda that they consider dehumanizing for migrants. President Biden, who was also at the border during Trump's visit, urged the former president to work together on bipartisan immigration legislation rather than politicizing the issue.