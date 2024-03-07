Otogirisoufirst title of Chunsoftas well as a cult game among Japanese game enthusiasts, has finally been translated in English, 32 years after its launch. The company started in 1984, but didn't launch anything until 1992. The founder, Koichi Nakamura, had previously worked on the Dragon Quest series.

Otogirisou was released on March 7, 1992. It was released on Super Nintendo only in Japan. It is an interactive story, called a “sound novel” at the time, in which players progress by reading the text and influencing the progression of the story. Basically it is a proto visual novel with multiple choices at key moments.

Otogirisou begins with a car accident, which forces the two protagonists to take refuge in the classic haunted mansion. It was designed to be played multiple times, the only way to see all the endings.