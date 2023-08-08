DThe SPD coalition partners, the Greens and the FDP, are criticizing a plan by the Social Democratic Federal Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser, according to which members of criminal clans can be deported without committing a crime.

“Proposals according to which family members of criminals are regarded as criminals from the outset, without a criminal conviction being available, are outside the rule of law and will not find support in my group,” said the First Parliamentary Secretary of the Greens, Irene Mihalic, of the FAZ with. However, your party will “work constructively on a joint solution”.

The parliamentary manager of the FDP, Stephan Thomae, also expressed concerns. “In principle, the surname should not be decisive for a deportation, but whether someone is or was the perpetrator, instigator or accomplice of a crime,” he told the FAZ.

Reference to criminal activities must be present

According to a discussion paper by the Ministry of the Interior, “members of organized crime communities” should also lose their right of residence “regardless of a criminal conviction”, as the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” reported. The aim of the proposed change is “to be able to deport members of so-called clan structures more easily in the future”. A comparable regulation has so far existed for members of an association that supports terrorism, as the ministry writes in the paper.

The Ministry of the Interior restricts that it still has to be checked whether the plan is proportionate. There is no draft law yet. It is also clear from the point of view of the ministry: “A family affiliation is not a criminal activity,” as a spokesman said. There must be a connection to criminal activities.

The domestic policy spokesman for the Union faction in the Bundestag, Alexander Throm, told the FAZ that there was “no reason to exempt individual family members from being expelled”. One must also prevent members of criminal clans from obtaining German citizenship. “Because once members of a clan are naturalized, nobody can deport them anymore.”