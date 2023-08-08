The 27-year-old Italian, n.49 in the ranking, defeated the Croatian Donna Vekic, n.22, 7-6(3) 6-2, in just under an hour and 45 minutes. Giorgi’s debut tomorrow
The adventure of the blues engaged in the Master 1000 WTA in Montreal starts well with the victory of Jasmine Paolini. The 27-year-old from Castelnuovo di Garfagnana, ranked No. 49, defeated the Croatian Donna Vekic, WTA No. 22, 7-6(3) 6-2, in just under an hour and three quarters of a match. Not too surprising a statement, given the form period of both, but still a success that demonstrates once again how improved Jasmine is this year on all surfaces. First set in swing, between break and counterbreak, which was decided 7-6 with a perfect tie break by Jasmine. Second set instead all downhill, with the blue who immediately broke the serve from the Croatian, flying for an easy 6-2, also thanks to a rather foul and distracted Vekic. In the second round Paolini awaits the winner of the derby between Venus Williams and Madison Keys. On the field Lucia Bronzetti, n.69 in the world, who will face the top seed n.13, the Swiss Belinda Bencic.
george
—
Tomorrow it’s Camila Giorgi’s turn, who won this tournament two years ago. The 31-year-old from Macerata, who entered through qualification, will make her debut in the main draw against Canadian Bianca Andreescu, No. 41 in the ranking, winner of Canada’s WTA 1000 (but in Toronto) in 2019, when she also won the US Open .
#Montreal #Paolini #starts #Bronzetti #Bencic
Leave a Reply