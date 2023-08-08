The adventure of the blues engaged in the Master 1000 WTA in Montreal starts well with the victory of Jasmine Paolini. The 27-year-old from Castelnuovo di Garfagnana, ranked No. 49, defeated the Croatian Donna Vekic, WTA No. 22, 7-6(3) 6-2, in just under an hour and three quarters of a match. Not too surprising a statement, given the form period of both, but still a success that demonstrates once again how improved Jasmine is this year on all surfaces. First set in swing, between break and counterbreak, which was decided 7-6 with a perfect tie break by Jasmine. Second set instead all downhill, with the blue who immediately broke the serve from the Croatian, flying for an easy 6-2, also thanks to a rather foul and distracted Vekic. In the second round Paolini awaits the winner of the derby between Venus Williams and Madison Keys. On the field Lucia Bronzetti, n.69 in the world, who will face the top seed n.13, the Swiss Belinda Bencic.