Greenpeace activists cut off the water in the offices of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) this Wednesday morning to demand “immediate measures to stop water pollution by nitrates and reverse this very serious problem that affects future water reserves.” water”, as indicated by the NGO in a statement

In addition to cutting off the supply in the CHS, they imitated this action in the hydrographic confederation of Duero (Valladolid) and Guadiana (Ciudad Real).

The activists who interrupted the supply carried banners with messages such as 'Water cut off due to mismanagement', 'The confederations are not protecting the water' and 'Macro farms poison the water! Measures NOW!'.

“Water pollution by nitrates is getting worse and the hydrographic confederations, as the main managers of this resource, must commit to putting on the table in 2024 a strategy with courageous measures that prevent macro farms from continuing to poison the water,” said the person in charge of agriculture and livestock from Greenpeace Spain, Luís Ferreirim. “Today they have to feel what it means to not have water, as happens to more and more towns in Spain due to nitrate pollution.”

Greenpeace insisted that the Region of Murcia is the community that reached the highest nitrate contamination values ​​in groundwater in 2019. The average nitrate content in its groundwater is 57.6 mg/l, the highest in Spain. The maximum established in RD 47/2022 is 37.5 mg/l for these waters, which exceeds the limit by 20 points. “The Mar Menor is a clear example of what happens when an excess of nitrates reaches aquatic ecosystems,” they stated.

Activists show a sign during the protest.



Greenpeace





They also indicated that “it is the community with the most pigs per square kilometer: 207 (even more than Aragón, which has the largest pig herd. Aragón has 201).” “The pig herd increased in the Region by 22% in the last 10 years,” they noted.

Greenpeace Lawsuits



The environmental NGO asked the confederations this Wednesday to take citizens into consideration to carry out broader diagnoses of water contamination by nitrates, as established by RD 47/2022, as well as to increase the number of control stations. of groundwater and surface water and the controls and frequency of drinking water are expanded.

They also asked that “not a single more authorization be granted to new intensive livestock farms, nor to expansions of existing ones”, in addition to not granting authorizations to new intensive irrigation, reducing existing ones and closing all illegal wells. .

Finally, they asked the autonomous communities to require the autonomous communities to declare new zones vulnerable to nitrates in accordance with the criteria established in RD 47/2022.