Christmas | Many people want to avoid buying useless things – these are the favorite intangible Christmas gifts

Almost everyone no longer wants hard or soft packages for Christmas. Intangible gifts have their own trends.

game consoles, nightgowns, perfumes, electric toothbrushes and air fryers. These are the gifts that Finns have put in boxes and under the tree this Christmas, we revealed last week.

The fact is, however, that many people already have too much stuff, and not everyone wants hard or soft packages for Christmas. The environment also suffers from our reckless consumption.

Intangible gifts are therefore more interesting every year – and they are also easy to get even from the couch, even this close to Christmas, if you haven't done your shopping.

A gift is hardly a bad idea, even if you don't fully understand the recipient's preferences.

Shopping chains According to us, the all-time favorite in intangible gifts are movie tickets, which are also selling well this Christmas.

Among the gift cards, the most popular are gift cards for gaming, such as Steam and PlayStation, as well as Apple gift cards, Kesko's sector director Hanna-Leena Lillstrang list.

Experience gifts are also bought more and more enthusiastically, Country Director of Experience Gifts Katri Pirinen tells.

People want to get rid of excess stuff and replace material hoarding with memories, Pirinen believes.

According to him, restaurant gift cards in particular have remained at the top of the most purchased year after year. On the other hand, flying with a small plane, where the gift recipient gets to pilot his own flight, is also among the most popular gifts.

Finns are interested in the Extreme category and “once in a lifetime” experiences, says Pirinen. These include, for example, tandem jumping, hot air ballooning and super driving.

Affordable activities such as smoke sauna, ax throwing, karting and relaxation floating are currently a rising trend.

One a significant gift trend is charity. The fact that you don't buy goods or even services for someone else, but a good feeling, when things that do good for the world have been supported in the name of this.

For example, the environmental organization WWF can purchase a Christmas greeting, the donation of which supports work to combat nature loss and climate change.

Permanent favorites for greetings are the polecat, Saimaa roe deer and polar bear, i.e. species that appeal to Finns in particular, WWF's director of private fundraising Tarja Hakala mentions.

Among the offerings of the International Solidarity Foundation, gifts related to girls' safety camp activities, fundraising manager Lotta Kallio says. In addition, gifts that promote women's entrepreneurship, such as supplies related to beekeeping and sewing, are on the rise.

Director of Fundraising Nora Huhta Plan International from Finland says that the absolute number one in gifts is girls' education.

This year and last year, Finns' donations have also shown a desire to support Ukraine.

According to the organizations, many people only buy an intangible gift on the eve or the day before – partly because of its ease.

Nature union communications manager Merja Forsman encourages the gifting of experiences that do not cost anything.

They can be, for example, joint nature trips and moments: promises to take a loved one to the nearby forest for a walk.

“What does your loved one need? Where could you help him? Children can give their parents a cleaning gift card, for example, or teach their siblings or friends new skills,” suggests Forsman.