by our correspondent Francesco Velluzzi

If Davide Nicola succeeds even this then he is from the Golden Bench. After Genoa, his Salernitana breaks through Udine. With a final blitz, signed by Simone Verdi, on the third goal, the man entered as the joker at minute 42 of the second half to place a spell. Here she is. In recovery, in the third and last minute (then there will be another two and a half) that forces Udinese to internal defeat after a long time. The latest on 9 January with Atalanta. Now Salernitana reaches Venice and Genoa at an altitude of 22. She has another recovery, at home, with Venice and must receive Cagliari. Miracles exist. In Udine we thought too big after three victories in a row. Cioffi’s team plays perhaps the worst home game, in the second half does not get a pass and Deulofeu alone, however commendable for his desire, cannot be enough to resolve things. In front of Pippo Inzaghi, who begins to look around to find the next accommodation and the designator Rocchi, Nicola places a billiard shot. By judiciously playing a perfect game on the defensive and finding the acute that triggers everyone in a dutiful exultation and the fans in an infinite song. Was Udine the last resort? The grenades have popped it.

The match – Udinese with high turnover compared to Saturday’s victory with Empoli. Cioffi changes many: he has Beto and Pereyra out, injured, and Molina disqualified. Confidence in front of Pussetto who also scored at Empoli when he joined. Then Soppy on the right, Arslan and Samardzic (out of Makengo) in the role of mezzala and also Jajalo in the direction with a rest for Walace. The fans who arrived before Christmas, in the middle of winter, without knowing what happened to Salernitana are still there, in fact much more numerous and therefore noisy, in the segment reserved for guest supporters. The team, which in the morning, did an aerobic leg in the center of the crowd, is the one announced. With Ribery owner (in place of Djuric, disqualified, like Mazzocchi) to team up in front with Bonazzoli. Sepe is regularly in goal, recovered after the injury in Genoa. We play and Salernitana seems bold. Perez made it easier with an error at the exit, but after 7 ‘Deulofeu sowed panic and Arslan’s shot ended in a corner. Jajalo smells grace from yellow (but at 31 ‘he will touch it). Udinese have higher quality and you can see and extend the Arslan and Samardzic half wings under pressure to avoid getting Bohinen and starting central. The plan succeeds. Because the Norwegian remains bottled. The bianconeri at times almost always light up with the usual Gerard and a few gusts of Soppy that Ranieri, however, contains. At 28 ‘the most difficult intervention of Sepe is right on the shot from outside the area of ​​the German, the goalkeeper rejects well. Salernitana struggles to start again also because Ribery, apart from a few fine touches, cannot give the depth and weight that Djuric guarantees. Bonazzoli’s first grenade shot in the 41st minute ends well out. That of Deulofeu blocks him Sepe, but the last action in the recovery is bell: free kick, beautiful, by Ribery, Gyomber gets there with his head but does not frame the goal.

Second half – It starts again without changes and without particular jolts. The first pitch is from Ranieri, but Silvestri is there. The first to move the bench is Cioffi: in Walace and Makengo for Jajalo and Arslan. Pussetto has an idea, perhaps the only one, but Sepe is good, before giving way to Success. Udinese puts the holders back to try to win it. At 25 ‘Soppy gives up, it’s up to Zeegelaar. The slots for Cioffi are over. The only one who continues to believe in it is Deulofeu, but he is alone and finds no banks. Nicola squeezed too much Ribery. It is time for Mikael, as for Kastanos who detects an exhausted Coulibaly. The grenade fort holds, you spend some yellow for strength. Zeegelaar tries to get around, outside, but later makes an unforgivable mistake by making a sensational pass wrong. Mikael kicks from 20 meters and with a deviation takes the post. A few minutes later it is Sepe who overcomes Deulofeu’s free-kick. It seems over, but on the last action Samardzic argues with the ball and when pressed by three he loses the ball badly. Kastanos starts the counterattack with Ederson who, very good, finds Verdi ready to beat Silvestri. The riot is grenade. Nicola takes away a great satisfaction, the Salernitana is alive and fighting. Udinese stops. Too much euphoria may have hurt.

April 20, 2022 (change April 20, 2022 | 21:00)

