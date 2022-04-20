During the speech of the Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation Anton Siluanov at a meeting of the heads of ministries and central banks of the G20 member countries in Washington, a number of officials left the meeting. This was announced on Wednesday, April 20, by the news agency Bloomberg.

“According to people familiar with the situation, many financial executives and central bankers, including US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Ukrainian Treasury Secretary Sergei Marchenko, left the G-20 meeting in Washington when the Russian representative began to speak,” the report says.

On March 8, all delegations of the European Union (EU) and a number of their partners left the meeting room of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) during the speech of the Russian delegation.

On March 1, diplomats from the European Union, Great Britain and the United States left the hall during a speech by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the UN’s highest forum on human rights in Geneva. Diplomats from Yemen, Syria, Tunisia, Algeria and Venezuela were among those who remained in the hall. The attitude of diplomats is connected with the conduct of a special military operation by Russia to protect civilians in Donbass.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, in turn, called the delegations that left the hall hypocrites and hypocrites. She recalled that such a reaction was not observed when the delegation of Ukraine spoke, whose regime killed civilians in the Donbass.

The situation in Donbass escalated on February 17. In the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR), heavy shelling by Ukrainian security forces, including from heavy weapons, was reported. The republics announced a general mobilization and evacuation of civilians to the territory of Russia.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the DPR and LPR, as well as agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with the republics. The documents were ratified the next day. On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass.

