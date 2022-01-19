Green pass ‘base’, from today, Thursday 20 January, It is also mandatory for clients of beauticians and hairdressers and, more generally, for those who will access the so-called “personal services”. A an obligation that will remain so at least until the end of the state of emergency, set for next March 31st. Also from today, a simple green pass is also necessary for those who will visit prisoners and inmates in prisons for adults and minors. To obtain the basic green pass it will be necessary to be vaccinated, cured or in possession of the result of a negative molecular or antigenic swab. But the deadline calendar, including a stop to some bans on the one hand and the obligation of a simple green pass, Super green pass and vaccination for over 50 on the other, is still long. Here are the main dates:

Read also

JANUARY 31st

Except for extensions, from 31 January 2022 stop the ban for “events, parties and concerts, however called, which involve gatherings in open spaces”. End of the suspension also for “activities that take place in ballrooms, discos and similar places”. Stop also the obligation to wear a mask, but only in the white area.



1 FEBRUARY

From February 1, 2022, the basic green pass will also be required for those accessing public offices, postal, banking and financial services and commercial activities (therefore shops, but also shopping centers), “subject to exceptions which will be identified with a Presidential Decree of the Council “, reads the government faq. And today Draghi should sign the Dpcm with the list of all activities exempt from the green certificate. The obligation will expire on March 31st. For people who will access the services and activities in which it is mandatory to have it without a green pass, there is a penalty of between 400 and 1,000 euros. The same sanction applies to the person required to check possession of the Green Pass if he fails to check.



Also on February 1st, the vaccination obligation for over 50 residents in Italy takes place. The obligation will remain in force until 15 June next. Without age limits, however, the vaccination obligation will be extended to university staff, thus equated to school staff.

For all those who do not comply with the vaccination obligation, starting from February 1st there will be a one-off penalty of 100 euros. The sanction will be imposed by the Revenue Agency, by crossing the data of the resident population with those resulting from the regional or provincial vaccination registries.



FEBRUARY 15

From 15 February 2022, all public and private sector workers, starting from the age of 50, will therefore be required to receive the Super green pass – which can only be obtained with recovery or vaccination – to access the workplace. The rule will remain in force until June 15, 2022. Green certification will also be required to participate in public competitions.



For public and private workers and unvaccinated freelancers, a penalty ranging from 600 to 1,500 euros is envisaged in the case of access to the workplace in violation of the obligation. As is already the case for workers without a green pass, workers over the age of fifty who from 15 February 2022 will be without a reinforced green pass when entering the workplace will also be considered unjustified absent, without disciplinary consequences and with the right to conservation. of the employment relationship but without the right to remuneration or other remuneration or emolument.

