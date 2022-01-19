Since 2020 we learned that Shenmue was going to have his own anime in charge of Adult Swim and Crunchyroll. At the time, not many details were given about it, but the situation changed today when a trailer was released that gave us a much more precise look at this project, and that also confirms the exact date for its launch.

As you could already see, Shenmue the Animation will be coming to Adult Swim and Crunchyroll the next February 5th, that is, in a few more weeks. The first season of this anime will feature a total of 13 episodes, Y yu suzuki, creator of the franchise, will be involved as an executive producer with Sakurai Chikara as director.

The story of this anime will be based on the video games, but don’t expect it to be a completely faithful adaptation of the original work. Its authors promised that the series will have its own personality, and some things will differ from the games.

Publisher’s note: Shenmue is one of the franchises with the most influence and impact in the gaming industry, but I feel that their anime might not be very good. The history of the games is quite memorable, but I feel that today it already requires a number of changes for modern audiences, and I hope that the series can deliver on that.

Via: Youtube