The Israeli government has approved a relaxation of anti Covid measures. From Monday the green pass will no longer be required to enter restaurants, the theater, the cinema and the gym. The green certification must be shown only in discos and crowded indoor events, where the maximum number of participants lapses.

The measures, in effect until March 1, were approved while the wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant is on the decline, writes the Times of Israel. However, the infections still remain high: the latest bulletin records 46,429 new cases in 24 hours. There are 1,130 seriously ill and there have been 353 deaths in the last week.