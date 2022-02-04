The Dutch in Ukraine have to put together an emergency package and are now wondering whether they still want to stay in the country.











This is apparent from an extensive email that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to Dutch people in Ukraine on Friday evening, and has been seen through the podcast. BNR Perestrojkast. “We advise you to think carefully about whether your stay in Ukraine is really necessary,” the embassy writes.

The e-mail discusses, among other things, a possible blackout, which can occur in the event of both a physical and digital attack on Ukraine. “It may be that at some point unexpected communication is no longer possible via, for example, telephone or internet.”

The Dutch in Ukraine should also take into account that Ukraine will close its airspace.