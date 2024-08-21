At the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2024, it was presented the gameplay of Greedfall 2: The Dying World which has been announced Early Access release on September 24, 2024 for PC (the game will also be released on Xbox Series X and S and PlayStation 5).

Lots of details

The video starts by showing some of the places you can visit in the game and showing some of the characters. The player takes on the role of a native who must protect his land and who seems to be able to use magical powers against the colonizers.

The game allows you to explore a new continent, called Gacane, which is very different from the first chapter. The protagonist’s mission will require you to make important choices, as well as recruit companions along the way for help.

The story will therefore not be linear, but will be sensitive to the player’s initiative.which will have a wide range of options to choose from, both in terms of character development and the story itself. The combat system is based on tactical pauses, meaning you can stop the action to decide which move to make. It will be possible to change the equipment not only of the protagonist, but also of the companions. .