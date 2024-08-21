According to the first details shared by the developers, it is an adventure and narrative game that aims to push the boundaries of the genre, with the plot inspired by Firewatch, while the graphics and atmosphere are influenced by Alan Wake.

Taking advantage of the showcase offered by the Future Games Show in August, the developers of TomorrowHead Studio have presented with a trailer WILL: Follow the Light , a first-person adventure where we will explore and navigate a ruined world.

In the game we play as Will, a fearless man raised by the sea who sets out to travel to inhospitable northern lands to reunite with his loved ones. Exploration takes place both on foot and by boat, with realistic but simplified navigation mechanics to be accessible to all. During the journey we will face challenges of all kinds, which we will be able to exploit by using intuition and gray matter.

WILL: Follow the Light is currently in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|Swith publication expected during the course of the 2025. Here find the official Steam page. What do you think, did the first trailer of the game impress you? Let us know in the comments below.