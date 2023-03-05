Clashes between demonstrators and police in Athens and Thessaloniki, where even today thousands of people took to the streets to protest against the government after last Wednesday’s terrible train accident, which cost the lives of 57 people. In the capital, in Syntagma square, in front of the Parliament, about 12,000 demonstrators howled their anger against the “murderous government”, but in a peaceful way, until a small group of demonstrators, local media report, clashed with the police . When Molotov cocktails were thrown, officers responded with tear gas and stun grenades.

In Thessaloniki, the police clashed with militants of the Communist Party KKE, after their attempt to unfurl a banner on the White Tower, the city’s symbolic monument.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologized “both personally and on behalf of the entire government” to the families of the victims. “In Greece in 2023, it is not possible for two trains to run opposite each other on the same line and no one notices it. We cannot, we do not want to and we must not hide behind human error,” Mitsotakis wrote on social media.