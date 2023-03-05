After the tests in Sakhir, the rivals had indicated Williams as the tenth force on the starting grid for Formula 1 2023, an opinion supported by Alex Albon himself.

However, the ex-Red Bull driver put in a sensational performance in Q1, setting the ninth fastest time, while more competitive cars on paper such as Haas, McLaren, AlphaTauri and Alpine failed to make the cut.

His hopes of getting into Q3, however, were dashed by a problem with a front wing flap, which the team believe was damaged on a kerb. He therefore did not set a fast lap and had to settle for 15th place on the grid.

“We deserved more,” Albon said when asked by Motorsport.com if he was encouraged by the performance. “We had a very good Q1, actually, maybe unexpected, that’s for sure. But the pace was there.”

“This year we’ve seen that, when the track conditions cool down and you can afford to slide a little more, we manage. I think the track has come to meet us, but we also have good pace” .

“We’ve made some incredible strides when you look at where we were last year compared to this year. I think we and Aston Martin have made the biggest strides so I’m very happy.”

Albon explained that Williams is able to concentrate all its efforts on Q1, a strategy that could have put its rivals in difficulty.

“I really like these Q1s because when you’re in our position you can’t afford to make a mistake, you have to hit the spot right from the first flying lap in qualifying.”

“It’s a different mentality to other teams, who maybe can build more than us. But this is exactly where we can catch the others off guard, I think, and do better than them as they search for speed.”

“I am very proud of all the factory employees, who put everything together today. And I repeat it again, but I really think it, we could have been in Q3 today.”

Alex Albon, Williams Racing Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Regarding the problem that stopped him, he said: “Unfortunately in Q2 my front wing broke. I think it happened practically at the beginning of the lap. One of the flaps came off and we couldn’t complete the lap.”

“But if I look at the times, the car had good pace because there was traffic in the last two corners of my lap in Q1 and I knew there was at least a couple of tenths available. Which is frustrating, because I think today we would definitely have had a chance for Q3”.

“So I’m a bit frustrated because after winter testing we did a great job with the speed of the car.”

He then added: “We focused on a car with medium downforce, straight-line speed and race pace. We didn’t expect great things in qualifying, but tomorrow we’ll be in an excellent position.”

Williams performance manager Dave Robson explained that the front wing was probably damaged on a curb.

“It wasn’t immediately obvious what exactly it was, but you could see it on TV, because it was the only car on the track at the time. TV coverage showed pretty quickly that the left side of the flap had just collapsed, the adjustment mechanism It was broken”.

“I think the vertical rebound on the outside curb of turn 2 was 9G. It’s pretty clear that’s where he gave way, but how much damage he took and how much he’s fatigued up to that point we’re still working out,” he concluded. .

