Early official results showed that the conservatives in Greece lead a repeat of the parliamentary elections, today, Sunday, ahead of the left, which could enable them to form a government.

The results indicated, after counting and counting 24.6 percent of the votes, that the conservative “New Democracy” party, the party of former Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, leads the elections by obtaining 40.5 percent of the vote, compared to the left-wing “Syriza” party led by Alexis Tsipras with 17.9 percent.

Earlier, a poll of voters, also upon their exit from the polling stations, showed that the “New Democracy” party was leading, paving the way for Mitsotakis to win a second term.

The poll, which was conducted by six polling companies and Greek television stations, showed that the “New Democracy” party had a lead of between 40 and 44 percent of the vote, compared to the left-wing “Syriza” party, with a rate ranging between 16.1 and 19.1 percent.

Sunday’s vote is the second in five weeks, as no vote on May 21 under a different electoral system resulted in any single party giving a majority in the 300-seat parliament. The electoral system, used on Sunday, gives the party with the lead additional seats based on the vote. voter support.

Mitsotakis, 55, a graduate of the prestigious Harvard University, is seeking a second term of four years, counting on his ability to lead the country out of the consequences of the Corona pandemic and achieve strong economic growth in the past two years.

His “New Democracy” party led the elections, which were held on May 21, but it did not win a sufficient majority to allow it to form the new government without alliances, which prompted it to resort to the polls again and invite 9.8 million voters to cast their votes again.

Opinion polls, in the past few days, predicted that the right-wing New Democracy party would receive nearly 40 percent of the vote, while Syriza came in second with 20 percent, similar to last month’s election result.