Most people don’t light up when you talk about the European Games. After two editions, in 2015 in Baku and in 2019 in Minsk, the multi-sport event is not yet on the map.

Unlike his fellow mission chiefs Pieter van den Hoogenband, Carl Verheijen and Esther Vergeer of the Summer Games, the Winter Games and the Paralympic Games respectively, Mark Huizinga (49) is therefore not constantly in the spotlight in the run-up to and during ‘ his’ sporting event, which is being held in Poland these days.

Sydney’s 2000 Olympic judo champion seems to be fine with that. During a long car ride through Poland, he tells by phone that he was “not keen” on the position. Together with Van den Hoogenband, Verheijen, Vergeer, Minke Booij (chief of the mission of the European Youth Olympic Festival) and Marianne Timmer (chief of the mission of the Youth Olympic Winter Games), he is in a group of former top athletes from which the NOC-NSF sports umbrella organization can draw on appointments. “I also fulfilled this position at the Youth Olympic Games,” he says. “In that sense, my appointment came as no surprise, but it could just as well have been one of the others.”

159 Dutch athletes are participating in Poland. Have you met all 159 of them before the tournament?

“I estimate about 85 percent. Some have only qualified in a very late phase, so I visited quite a few people in the weeks before the European Games. I only met digitally before the tournament with those who were abroad for a training internship, or who live there.”

Does the job suit you or not?

“Initially I had a lot of concerns about the organization of the European Games. Deadlines were not met, questions were not answered. Even when I arrived here, six days before the start, I still had doubts whether everything would run smoothly. But when the first athletes arrived, the puzzle pieces fell into place. After Puck Pieterse had won gold in the mountain bike race on Sunday, I met national coach Gerben de Knegt. He raved about the new course. “What a great match those Poles have put down,” he said. And that’s right. I had never seen live mountain biking before and it was a true spectacle. The setting was also beautiful, against a mountainside with a view of a valley.”

The momentary highlight for you?

“It was the first gold medal for the Netherlands, that remains special, isn’t it. And the dominance of Puck, who was in the lead early in the race … amazing.”

Chef de mission Mark Huizinga

Photo Bart mate / ANP



As a judoka you have participated in the Olympic Games four times: in Atlanta, Sydney, Athens and Beijing. Do you see any similarities between those Games and these Games?

“The Dutch team is housed at ten different locations in Poland. I myself am in the athletes’ village in Krakow, where students are normally housed. Everything is mixed up there, from canoeists to climbers and beach handball players. So yes, that atmosphere is recognizable. The Olympic Games are much bigger – more media attention, more viewers, more budget – but for the athletes here it is a great experience, especially if you have never participated in the Olympic Games.”

For some, there is really something at stake.

“The European Games are an official European Championship for twelve sports. For nineteen sports, they count as qualification for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris. But such a multi-sport event also remains special for the remaining sports, because you notice that great performances in one sport reflect on other sports. It always generates extra attention.”

‘Devalued European Games illustrate power struggle in international sport’, headlined Trouw newspaper. Sports historian Jurryt van de Vooren said in that newspaper that the tug-of-war between the Olympic committees on the one hand and the sports associations on the other is causing image problems that seem to be getting bigger every edition.

“The European Games are a copy of the African Games, Asian Games and Pan American Games, which have existed for decades. Those events are highly regarded, you can’t say that about the European Games yet. Europe is a strong sports continent, with a busy sports calendar. Try to intervene as a relatively new event. But I think there are other interests at play as well. Some sports prefer to organize their own event, because then they do not have to conform when it comes to sponsorship, image and TV rights. When organizing their own European Championships, they keep everything in their own hands. For example, it may happen that every edition different sports are on the program. In Poland, for example, there is athletics and mountain biking, but no swimming or cycling on the road. There are constant negotiations: which sports are allowed and which are not? That is different at the Olympic Games, nobody wants to be missing there.”

Due to his many years of experience as a top athlete, Huizinga can put himself in the shoes of the athletes he has under his wing as chef de mission. He is not an outsider who tells what he thinks should be done to achieve the best possible performance. “Some athletes, for example, have never worked out in a multi-sport environment. They get upset with all the impressions and stimuli. Of the roosters and egos in the athletes village. And that can be difficult if you need all your energy and focus to show the best of yourself at that one crucial moment.”

What do you say in such a case?

“I advise athletes not to shut themselves off completely. “Go explore the village and try to make it your home,” I say. ‘Whether you’re here for two days or two weeks, it doesn’t matter. Don’t let all those distractions surprise you on competition day. Also go to the competition location in advance so that you know your way around.’ But I also point out to athletes that they have a responsibility towards each other. That not everyone gets up at six o’clock, but that colleagues don’t get home until midnight. And that if you make a statement in the press just before you return to the Netherlands, a colleague who has just arrived in Poland may be confronted with it. That creates noise.”

3×3 basketball star Emy Hayford (right) on the ball for the Netherlands in a match against Israel.

Photo Laurie Dieffembacq / Belga



Femke Bol, Kim Polling and Sanne van Dijke are the most famous names in the Dutch team, but there are also athletes among whom no one has heard of. Does that go well together?

“Very good. Athletes like to hear how colleagues from other disciplines experience their sport. I noticed that when I was in the stands with the 3×3 men’s basketball team. I heard how basketball women explained the rules of the game to sport climbers. There is also no pecking order in the team. It does not matter whether someone has often been in the media or not. They are colleagues among themselves, in the broad sense of the word.”

159 athletes at ten locations, do you honor them all with a visit?

“I will not succeed, but my aim is to have been present in every sport. I also try to welcome and wave goodbye to as many athletes as possible at the airport. Especially if they don’t sleep in the athletes’ village, but elsewhere in Poland, I want to wish them personal success.”

At the previous edition of the European Games in Minsk, the Dutch team won 29 medals. Do you dare to make a prediction for this edition?

“I didn’t know about those medals. In Minsk different sports were on the program than in Poland. This makes it difficult to estimate and compare. It makes quite a difference for the medal harvest whether it concerns team events or individual events. For example, 43 Dutch people are participating in athletics this year, but it is a country competition where you can only win one medal. Had it been an individual tournament, there would have been twelve medals to be awarded. I would prefer every Dutchman to win a medal, but it is not an objective in my position.”

Russia and Belarus, the numbers one and two in the medal ranking of the previous edition, are not participating. Opinions about this exclusion vary in the sports world. What do you think?

“From a sporting point of view, it is a pity that the best athletes do not compete against each other. It is also not nice for winners that that one competitor was not allowed to participate. But morally, I fully understand the exclusion. In between all the matches, I followed the news this weekend about the mercenary boss who was advancing through Russia to the capital. When I drive through Poland I see many cars with Ukrainian license plates. Millions of Ukrainians have fled to Poland. The war seems far away when you are in such a tournament, but we are of course relatively close here in Poland.”

You say you are not looking for positions, but are you interested in the position of Pieter van den Hoogenband when it becomes available?

He smiles. “I don’t rule it out, but I’m certainly not preying on it. As an athlete I was on top of the monkey rock, now I don’t necessarily have to be in the spotlight anymore. If one of the others in our group takes over, that’s fine too. As long as I can help athletes perform optimally.”