Dekra Italy took stock of the situation road safety at the site Acis From Rome at the “Road Safety Table” a periodic meeting where the sustainability objectives and those for reduce road accidents for an improvement in the quality of life on the road.

Road accidents

The road accidents they are a constant on Italian roads. In the period January-June 2022, Istat found 81,437 accidents with injuries to people e 1,450 casualties. To reduce the number of accidents it hopes to a revision of the Highway Code to make the streets safer.

Increased inspection frequency for rental vehicles

Particular attention should be paid to new generations and to the forms of modern mobility, such as sharing in sharing. As reiterated in the past, Dekra draws attention to these passing vehicles from one user to anotherand needing one constant verification of the state of use, to ensure their safety, more frequently than the time frame set for the mandatory review.

Dekra hopes for greater verification of shared vehicles

Dekra performs every year 28 million revisions in the world, where it also verifies the physical and digital safety standards of increasingly new generation vehicles smart And automated.

Road safety & heavy vehicles, dead spots

During the 2023 Road Safety Table, the issue of road safety was also addressed heavy vehicle safetywith the experience of Giuseppe Guzzardi, table member himself. One of the critical issues that emerged concerns i dead spots which limit the overall visibility of the truck driver and the consequent identification of weak road users when turning.

The theme of technological innovations of vehicles and the commitment of manufacturers was also explored through the contributions of Scania And Daimler Trucks.

Table on Road Safety 2023 at the ACI headquarters in Rome with Dekra Italia

With Henry PagliariItalian member of EuroNCAPthere was talk of the new classification protocol for commercial vehicles, the Truck Safe City and Highwaywhich will be used to evaluate the safety level of heavy vehicles both in urban areas and on motorways.

In the end, Massimo Marciani of Freight Leader Council, illustrated the issue relating to theincidentality in relation to the transport economy.

