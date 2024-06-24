The protected market ofelectricity he was born in gas in Italy it ends in 2024, forcing citizens to move to the free market. The deadlines are set for 10 January 2024 for gas and for 1 July 2024 for electricity.

The protection services concern electricity and natural gas supplied to domestic customers under conditions of established price and contracts from ARERA (the Energy Authority), for those who have not yet chosen a free market offer. The legislation provides for the end of protection services, making the free market the predominant option.

For them microenterprises of electricity, the greater protection service ended ad April 2023 (for small businesses, already in 2021), while for i non-vulnerable domestic customers electricity ends starting from July 2024. For what concern gasthe protected has already ended on January 10, 2024.

The protected electricity market ends on 1 July 2024

To facilitate the transition of non-vulnerable domestic customers to the free market, the Authority has provided for a gradual path and the activation of Authority Offer Portaluseful for consulting offers.

If a customer doesn’t take up an open market offer, leave from July 2024 the supply will automatically switch to Gradual Protection Service (TSG)without interruptions, with contractual and economic conditions established by ARERA based on insolvency proceedings.

What is the protected one, differences with the free one

The electricity and natural gas market can be divided into several categories, including the “protected market” or “greater protection market” and the “free market”. These two types of markets differ in terms of supply methods and energy prices.

Protected (or Greater Protection) Market: In the protected market, the price of electricity and natural gas is set by the Authority for Electricity, Gas and the Water System (AEEGSI) in Italy. These prices are regulated and the same for all suppliers.

This marketplace is primarily intended for domestic consumers and small businesses, and is designed to ensure fair and transparent pricing.

Suppliers operating in this market must respect the tariffs and conditions established by the AEEGSI. Free Market: In the free market, electricity and gas prices are determined by the suppliers themselves, who compete with each other to offer the cheapest rates and the best services.

Consumers who choose to switch to the free market have the possibility to negotiate contractual conditions and select different suppliers based on their needs.

This market is more open to competition and offers a greater variety of contractual options.

Who are the vulnerable customers

The vulnerable electricity customers, who keep the market protected even after the scheduled deadlines, are those in disadvantaged economic conditionswith serious health problems, disabilities, living in emergency housingon islands that are not interconnected or are elderly over 75 years old. Vulnerable customer verification is done directly on bill.

If a customer in the enhanced protection service meets these criteria but has not been identified as vulnerable, must inform their supplier between September 2023 and March 2024 filling out a self-certification form to continue to receive the greater protection service.

The “protected” include residents in the smaller islands not interconnected with the national network, those who live in emergency homes and those who need electrical medical-therapeutic equipment. By 30 June 2024 these subjects must contact their managers City of residence to request activation of a specific user, if they have not already done so.

How to move from the protected market to the free one?

The transition from the protected market to the free one is quite easy, in fact it is enough sign a new supply contract with a Free Market supplier. To choose the most convenient offer for your needs ARERA has made some tools available to citizens to compare the different energy and gas offers and tariffs.

Desk for the consumer: provides information and helps resolve disputes related to electricity and gas services, including supplier changes. Offers Portal: provides various electricity and gas offers to facilitate comparison and choice of available options. Consumption Portal: allows access to consumption data and the main technical and contractual information relating to the electricity and natural gas supplies you own.

What happens if we don’t move from the protected market to the free market?

From the 1 July 2024electricity users have two options before them: sign up to a free market contract with any operator or automatically switch to “gradual protection service“. On Thursday 27 June 2024, Arera communicates the latest update of electricity bill prices according to the old rules.

Customers with greater protection will be automatically transferred to gradual protectionswhile those who are on the free market and want to take advantage of the conditions of gradual protection will have to request a return to greater protection by June 30th. Currently the gradual guardianship service is considered more advantageous by consumer associations, with possible annual savings between 130 and 297 euros. In fact, in the gradual protection service, the cost of the bill it is calculated freely by the managers but with contractual conditions established by Arera.

To access the greater protection service it is sufficient to stipulate a new contract with the company that manages this service in the location where the user is located. You can check which company to contact: Return to greater protection before the deadline of 1 Julyselecting the municipality in which the user is located.

After the deadline, the citizen no longer has the freedom to choose the tariff on the free market

The decline was determined by the auctions for non-vulnerable customers in greater protection, which were very competitive. Is in thefor example, won Milan, Rome and other provinces, while other operators such as Illumia was awarded Florence, Hera Bologna, Genoa and Bergamo, E.On Lecco and Brianza, Edison will have Bari And A2A the municipalities of Naples, Palermo and Cagliari. The gradual protection service will be transitory and from 2027 everyone will move to the free market.

