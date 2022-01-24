Great Wall Motors, the Chinese group that recently launched the electric brands Wey and Ora, has introduced an update to its Coffee Intelligence operating system, capable of managing driving aids on its most technologically advanced cars. According to the company, with this update the so-called ADAS go from being “travel tools” to the concept of “travel companions” capable of thinking and growing. GWM talks about a technological transition from perceptive to cognitive intelligence.

In terms of intelligent passenger compartment, more easily usable by the driver, GWM proposes a design architecture “1 + 2 + N”Of the travel space. It is based on a design system for human-computer interaction, which uses “expandable computing power hub + self-developed intelligent software“As two milestones; all with the aim of providing a virtually infinite number (N) of application scenarios. GWM thus launched the Coffee Intelligence Co-creation Platform program. The program is based on GC-OS, Great Wall’s first operating system, and opens over 3,000 API interfaces to global developers. There is no lack of data collection: society expects the sale of 5.3 million vehicles by 2024, all of which will contribute, with their digital ‘black boxes’, to improve artificial intelligence.

Currently, some technologies related to Coffee Intelligence 2.0 have been applied to various GWM models. Among them, the smart cockpit is now available on several Wey and Haval cars. Another is the so-called NOH Intelligent Pilot Assisted Driving System, which integrates the on-board navigation system, the high-precision map and the assisted driving on the highway. The system allows you to make the most of junctions, program lane changes, monitor distractions and stay away from heavy vehicles; all this contributes to reducing the time spent in the car and possibly in queue situations.