Researchers from the National Center for Epidemiology, in Madrid, and the Doctor Ricardo Jorge National Health Institute, in Lisbon, have carried out the first map of cancer mortality in Spain and Portugal. The results of this research have revealed that There are similar patterns in both countries in terms of areas with excess risk in some types of cancer such as breast, esophagus and larynx, while in others such as lung, prostate, bladder and stomach they differ.

This is the first time that a cancer map has been made in which two neighboring countries are taken into account. This Iberian atlas shows how much relative risk there is of dying from each type of cancer in each municipality of Spain and Portugal after analyzing the 840,000 deaths from this disease between 2003 and 2012.

In order to draw valid conclusions for any place and circumstance, the rates of many aging municipalities have been adjusted to match them with the age structure of the reference Iberian population, since age is one of the main risk factors for cancer. Pablo Fernández Navarro, epidemiologist and coordinator of the Spanish part of the study, assures The country that the results “suggest the existence of important environmental factors“.

Lung cancer

It is the cancer that kills the most in both countries. Extremadura and the western part of Andalusia and Castilla-La Mancha are the ones with the highest excess risk. In this case, there are big differences with respect to Portugal, although the reason is clear: 20% of Spanish adults smoke daily, while only 11% of Portuguese do, according to data from the European Union. It mainly affects men, since, according to the 2020 European Health Survey, 23% smoke, while women who do so account for 16%. In addition, Extremadura is the community with the highest percentage of smokers in Spain.

The cancer map of Spain and Portugal has surprising patterns in the two countries.

ISC III



Economic inequality is another of the main risk factors, since low wages and unemployment lead to a worse diet, a lack of sports activity and an increase in the consumption of alcohol and tobacco. In fact, with policies that penalize sugary drinks, junk food, and sugary drinks, 40% of tumors could be prevented.

breast cancer

It is the most diagnosed in women and the second that kills the most in both countries. On the map you can see that there is a Shared pattern of excess risk in the Southwest. Tobacco, alcohol, obesity, some hormonal therapies during menopause, certain oral contraceptives and being a new mother after the age of 30 are among the influential factors. 85% of women survive this cancerso the higher risk in certain areas could be due to poorer health care, poorer access to radiotherapy units or less early detection of the tumor.

Prostate cancer

In this case there are big differences between Spain and Portugal in the risk of dying from this type of cancer. It is the most diagnosed in men and the third that kills the most, but in Portugal the excess risk is multiplied. Only Galicia continues the Portuguese trend, which according to the researchers could suggest familial genetic factors that would explain this continuity. The differences between countries could be due to a difference when counting, since in Spain there is not so much divergence between communities.

Esophagus cancer

One of the cases with similar mortality patterns in both countries. Both in the Spanish northwest and in the Portuguese north there is an excess of risk of death from this type of cancer and, in addition, a higher risk in men, which could be due to a greater consumption of alcohol and tobaccobut also to overweight, obesity and the exclusion of vegetables and fruits from the diet.

Stomach cancer

It is the third that kills the most in Portugal, while in Spain it drops to seventh place. The greatest risk is having been infected with the bacteria Helicobacter pylori, a microbe that is present in more than half of Spaniards and that is transmitted by contaminated water and food. Diets with too much intake of salted and smoked and with little consumption of vegetables they are also influential.

colon and rectal cancer

Is the most frequent in Spain, with western Andalusia, Asturias, Castilla y León, Comunidad Valenciana and Extremadura as the communities with the highest excess risk of death. In Portugal, this excess is observed in the regions of Lisbon, Valle del Tajo and Alentejo. This could be due to distribution of risk factors such as smoking, alcoholism and excessive consumption of processed meats.

Pancreatic cancer

A rare but very aggressive type of cancer. In Spain, the Cantabrian coast and Valladolid are the areas with the highest concentration of excess risk, while the relative risk is lower in Portugal. The main factor that increases the chances of having this type of cancer is the smokingalthough since its distribution is so similar between men and women, it follows that there are other shared elements. Chronic pancreatitis, obesity, diabetes and some genetic factors could influence it.

laryngeal cancer

It is another type of cancer with patterns shared between both countries. There is an excess risk of death in the southwest of the peninsula, in the north and in the northwest of Portugal, which continues through Galicia. Alcoholism, smoking, occupational exposure to asbestos or combustion products derived from petroleum are associated with an increased risk of contracting this tumor.

Bladder cancer

exist big differences between Portugal and Spainsince while in the first there is less risk, in Andalusia and Extremadura, border communities with the neighboring country, there is a great excess. Smoking, workplace, or ingestion of arsenica chemical element emitted by some industries or natural processes such as rock erosion, are some of the factors that increase risk.

Leukemia

The Central Portugal and Extremadura share an excess of risk for this type of cancer, although in this case the risk factors are still unknown and vary depending on the type of leukemia. It is known that the smoking is linked to 20% of cases of acute meloid leukemia, and radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and exposure to benzene in the workplace also appear as factors that increase risk.