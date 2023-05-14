Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- A great night was lived in the city of Los Mochis with the presentation of Los Tigres del Norte in the Chevron Park state as part of their Por Siempre Contigo tour 2023.

It was around 11:00 p.m. this Saturday, May 13, when the so-called Chiefs of Chiefs took the stage to start such a expected concert turning the enclosure into a real music party.

The group originally from Rosa Morada, little boy Recognized not only nationally but internationally again, he showed what he is capable of by making all his songs sing to the Thousands of people who attended the concert.

Shortly after 11:00 p.m., the group went on stage with a medley of some of their most popular songs and then sang that of the Black Truck, a song with which they began the show that included a countless hits what have they achieved over nearly 55 years since its formation as a group in 1968.

One by one of the songs those present had a chorus with loud shouts of emotion and dances that enlivened the night.