Amber Hall has chosen to tell her story on the web. She bought a new house and then came the shocking surprise…

This story went viral on the web and left many people speechless. The protagonist is a mother named Amber Hall.

It all started after the move, when she and her family moved into their new home in centennial, Colorado. A beautiful new nest, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. She was sure she had found her dream home, until it happened something amazing.

While they were unpacking, one of his two dogs started barking, then crouched down and started move slowly.

He was acting strange, it had never happened before. So I approached, to try to figure out what she was looking at. I thought of an insect, a spider, but when I got closer I panicked. There were two small holes and I saw snakes crawling up the wall. Yeah, I’m not kidding, snakes in the walls.

Amber Hall said those snakes were rolled up inside a wall located next to the door that led from his garage to the courtyard.

I called for help and upon inspection they told me it was some kind of garter snake. They had never seen such a thing. Even now I can’t get any of my things out of the boxes, for fear there are more snakes. When I get into bed, if the sheet or anything touches me, I immediately jump down and check that there’s nothing there.

A total of 10 snakes were found inside the new house. Amber Hall wanted to tell what happened to her on the web, for alert all people faced with the hasty purchase of a new home.

She is a 42-year-old woman who has worked all her life to put a roof over her children and now he can’t enjoy it. To get rid of those unwanted guests he has already spent over a thousand dollars and now he will not feel comfortable until you have money to completely renovate it.