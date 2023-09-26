Carlos Alcaraz arrives prepared and excited at the beginning of the Asian tour, in which he has high expectations, since he could obtain the necessary points to end the year as number 1 in the world. It will not be easy for him to impose his favoritism at the ATP 500 in Beijing 2023, where great rivals await him from the initial rounds, so there is no room for confusion.

He still does not know his first opponent, who will come out of the qualifying round, but he does foresee the next phases of the Beijing tournament and everything indicates that they will be demanding matches against tennis players like Karen Khachanov or Musetti in the second round and Ruud in the quarterfinals.

If he wins and advances to the semi-finals, the situation in the draw becomes much tougher, since he would theoretically collide with Jannik Sinner or Holger Rune. Very dangerous players and the flag of the famous Next Gen in which Alcaraz is standing out more than anyone. They know each other perfectly since they have been together since they were little when they arrived at the circuit.

Finally, in the final he could see Daniil Medvedev in what would be the opportunity to take revenge for the US Open semifinals. On the Russian side of the draw, the other rival who is in better shape right now and who could also fall in the fight for the title would be the German Alexander Zverev.

Exhibition in Mexico



On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz will face an opponent who has beaten him twice, American Tommy Paul, on November 29 in Mexico City. It will be an exhibition match at FanFest, which hopes to bring together more than 30,000 fans. The exhibition match between the Murcian and the American, which will be played in the bullring of the Mexican capital, has raised a lot of interest due to Paul’s good results against Alcaraz, with whom he has a 2-2 record on the tour of the ATP. The American defeated Alcaraz last year in the Canadian Master 1000. This year, he repeated in the third round of the Cincinnati Masters.