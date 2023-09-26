Microsoft announced that through its Xbox Design Lab it is now possible to create controllers of the Shift series, namely the Aqua, Lunar, and Stellar Shift models. Furthermore, it announced the new member of the Shift family, namely Cosmic Shift.
These controllers they change color with light and movement and include “the shimmering blue of Aqua Shift, the shimmering silver-gold of Lunar Shift, the shimmering blue-purple of Stellar Shift, and the shimmering white-pink of Cosmic Shift.”
Microsoft states that “the Shift series symbolizes the essence of exploring different realms, as each controller has a design story tied to the transition from one dimension to another. The blue shimmer of the Aqua Shift symbolizes the sea and its rhythms tides. The silver-gold shimmer of the Lunar Shift embodies the moon’s captivating aura. The Stellar Shift transports us to the depths of space, where deep blue and purple highlights mimic the mysterious themes of the galaxy.”
Cosmic Shift, the new Xbox controller
Microsoft goes on to say, “The true centerpiece of these new additions is the all-new Cosmic Shift, available only through the Xbox Design Lab. Starting in the ocean and culminating in deep space, the Cosmic Shift encompasses the final point of this great journey into the universe The white-pink shimmer is perfectly subtle and reminiscent of a star-filled nebula, offering a unique aesthetic to get your hands on.”
“No matter which shiny top case you choose, each controller offers all the benefits you expect from an Xbox Design Lab controller. You can customize the D-Pad, buttons, bumpers, triggers and back to suit your style. Customization can be enhanced with extra elements such as custom engravings, metal triggers or rubberized side and rear grips to improve comfort and control.”
Furthermore, Microsoft recently announced a new Xbox wireless controller Astral Purple.
