Microsoft announced that through its Xbox Design Lab it is now possible to create controllers of the Shift series, namely the Aqua, Lunar, and Stellar Shift models. Furthermore, it announced the new member of the Shift family, namely Cosmic Shift.

These controllers they change color with light and movement and include “the shimmering blue of Aqua Shift, the shimmering silver-gold of Lunar Shift, the shimmering blue-purple of Stellar Shift, and the shimmering white-pink of Cosmic Shift.”

Microsoft states that “the Shift series symbolizes the essence of exploring different realms, as each controller has a design story tied to the transition from one dimension to another. The blue shimmer of the Aqua Shift symbolizes the sea and its rhythms tides. The silver-gold shimmer of the Lunar Shift embodies the moon’s captivating aura. The Stellar Shift transports us to the depths of space, where deep blue and purple highlights mimic the mysterious themes of the galaxy.”